AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Enterprise Antivirus Test report for 19 Leading Endpoint Security Solutions

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives has just released the first half-year report of its Cybersecurity Business Main-Test Series. This state-of-the-art test in enterprise cybersecurity space combines the findings of the company's Business Real-World Protection Test, Business Malware Protection Test, Business Performance Test, and an ease-of-use test as well as extended product reviews.

The threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting antivirus vendors with new challenges. The test report shows how security products have adapted to these, and improved protection over the years.

When it comes to enterprise cybersecurity, the Business Main-Test Series from AV-Comparatives is a pioneering test in the present scenario. Its real real-world protection test imitates online malware attacks encountered by typical business users. The malware protection test is based around the assumption that the malware pre-exists on the disk or enters the test system via the removable devices or LAN. Finally, the performance test evaluates the impact each tested product on system performance. False-positive tests were also conducted to prevent the identification of legitimate software as harmful by the products.

In the Business Main-Test Series, the following business products were tested under Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security pack

Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus

Bitdefender GravityZone Elite

Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials

CrowdStrike Falcon Pro

Elastic Security

ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud

FireEye Endpoint Security

Fortinet FortiClient with EMS, FortiSandbox & FortiEDR

G Data Endpoint Protection Business

K7 Enterprise Security Advanced

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business –Select, with KSC

Malwarebytes EDR

Microsoft Defender Antivirus with MEM

Panda Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether

Sophos Intercept X Advanced

Vipre Endpoint Cloud

VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard

Just as the previous years, AV-Comparatives "Approved Business Product" awards will be given away this year to qualifying products. In order to be certified as an "Approved Business Product" by AV-Comparatives, the tested products must score at least 90% in the malware Protection Test with zero false alarms and at least 90% in the overall real-world protection test with less than one hundred false alarms. The names of the certified products for July 2021 have been mentioned in the just released test report.

"We appreciate the vendors who have participated in the Business Main-Test Series for getting their business products publicly tested by an independent lab, showing their commitment to improving their products, being transparent to their customers and having confidence in their product quality. We would also like to congratulate the vendors whose products have met the certification criteria, and are thus given the AV-Comparatives Approved Business Security Product Award for July 2021." said AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer. "In times of more and more sophisticated attacks a firm can be ruined by a successful attack. Security against cybercrime becomes more important than ever."

Overall, AV-Comparatives' July 2021 Business Report provides IT managers and CISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the Enterprise and Business Endpoint Security Report is available to everyone for free: Enterprise - AV-Comparatives

About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

