Autosoft Unveils a New Dealership Management System (DMS) at NADA Show 2019

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft Inc., a pioneer in automotive dealership management systems, announced today a preview of its new SaaS-based single platform solution at the NADA Show 2019, which takes place January 24-27 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Autosoft is accelerating its go-to-market strategy with additional investment and broadening its product platform to cement its position as the next-generation alternative to legacy DMS solutions like CDK Global, Reynolds & Reynolds, and Dealertrack.

The new platform provides built-in features for consolidated multi-store transactions, intra-store team tasking, and consumer communication tools throughout the entire platform. With built-in functionality, the platform gives dealers a central performance hub with advanced user-based features to reduce keystrokes and increase utilization.

"Our advanced design, guided learning, and built-in automation are keys to accomplishing more in less time and helping dealers spend more valuable time with their customers," says Steve Neu, Director of Product and Development at Autosoft.

The new platform includes the first fully centralized data center that allows for real-time record monitoring, analysis, and measurement of key performance objectives.

"Autosoft's first-of-its-kind data model and one, single timeline view of customer interactions and events will differentiate us from legacy solutions," says Bryce Veon, President and CEO at Autosoft.

The platform provides a competitive advantage to all dealerships in today's modern retail environment. The new technology protects, cleans, and distributes dealership's data with 100% dealer control.

NADA Show attendees can visit Autosoft at booth #2133S to preview the new platform and learn about the future of the modern DMS.

About Autosoft Inc.

Autosoft provides a reliable and full-featured technology platform offering dealer management systems and product solutions that maximize profits and productivity. Autosoft has been recognized as the All-Time Most Recommended DMS through DrivingSales and integrates with over 220 partners and 35 OEM certifications. Autosoft provides Vehicle Inventory, Sales and F&I, Service, Parts, and Accounting solutions with over 2,000 automotive dealerships. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200, email sales@autosoftdms.com, or visit www.autosoftdms.com.

Media Contact: Amy Gibbs, 1-724-906-6260, agibbs@autosoftdms.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autosoft-unveils-a-new-dealership-management-system-dms-at-nada-show-2019-300784760.html

SOURCE Autosoft