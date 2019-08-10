Autos of Dallas Offers Low Prices, FREE Luxury Car Delivery in Texas and Nationwide Shipping

DALLAS, August 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern-day consumers are spending more and more time online at every step of the buying process, from research to purchase and delivery. Autos of Dallas, a premier pre-owned luxury car dealership located in Plano, has joined the automotive revolution and caters to online luxury car shoppers in Texas with affordable prices, free luxury car delivery in Texas and nationwide shipping at affordable prices.

Autos of Dallas provides online luxury car shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience that starts with an extensive inventory of pre-owned luxury cars, trucks and crossovers. More than 1,000 pre-owned luxury vehicles on the lot will feature many favorite luxury automotive brands that include – Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Bentley, Maserati, Acura, Alfa Romeo, Hummer, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln, Porsche and more. To help online car shoppers find the right fit, the inventory can be searched by price, year, make, model, mileage, trim level, color, engine, body style, drivetrain and more.

Affordable prices are a hallmark of the Autos of Dallas inventory that online car shoppers have come to love. Autos of Dallas makes finding a dream car at a dream price simple with a Precise Price online price calculator that allows consumers to input a down payment, term length and credit score to determine a precise and accurate monthly payment. Online credit approval and trade appraisals are additional elements that will help potential owners find a price that fits.

Individuals who have found their dream car online at Autos of Dallas and live outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area can still get behind the wheel of their dream car with free luxury car delivery in the state of Texas. Online luxury car shoppers who live outside the Lone Star State can upgrade their drive at Autos of Dallas with affordable nationwide shipping that starts at $499 – with prices that vary based on the delivery location.

Luxury car shoppers who would like to learn more about the Autos of Dallas experience can visit the dealership online at http://www.autosofdallas.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact an Autos of Dallas sales representative directly by calling 972-484-9200.

