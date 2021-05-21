Autonomous Trucks to Have Strong Impact on Specialized Freight Trucking Businesses | Discover Company Insights on BizVibe

|
21.05.2021 21:30:00
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
BizVibe has identified the increasing interest in autonomous trucks as a major trend for the specialized freight trucking industry. Commercialization of autonomous trucks and buses is on the rise due to the shortage of drivers and cost of wages, as well as a drive to reduce accidents during long-haul journeys. Many companies such as Uber (Otto), Alphabet (Waymo), Peterbilt Trucks, and Embark are working on this technology. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on specialized freight trucking companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Key Insights Provided for Specialized Freight Trucking Companies
In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:
- Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
- Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
- Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
- Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
- Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
- Latest press releases and company information
Specialized Freight Trucking Service Categories
BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The specialized freight trucking industry group features 2,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.
The specialized freight trucking service categories include:
- Corporate Relocation Services
- Antique Furniture Moving Services
- Commercial Moving Services
- Cattle Hauling Services
- Fuel Transport Services
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
