05.04.2020 00:11:00

Autonomous Inc. Steps Up to Help Local Hospitals Fight COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues its spread around the country and the world, everyone is looking for ways to stay safe, stay healthy, and contain the pandemic as much as possible. At present, however, medical professionals in states like New York and California are facing enormous pressure as confirmed cases spike and hospitals flood with new patients on a daily basis.

That's why Autonomous Inc. has recently announced its effort to help local hospitals combat the spread of this virus, by donating 1% of its revenue toward purchasing life-saving surgical masks. These masks are then delivered to local hospitals in dire need of supplies as the pandemic enters its peak phase. Autonomous Inc. has already shipped more than 50,000 masks straight into the hands of medical providers in the hardest-hit states including New York, California, and Texas.

"We've been extremely fortunate to see our business actually grow during this time," says Duy Huynh, founder of Autonomous. "We feel that it's our civic duty to give back however we can, and support our local communities that make it possible for us to do business."

Autonomous' success can largely be credited to their renewed focus on customers who are looking for smart home office furniture, as America's workforce transitions from crowded offices to the safety of home for the foreseeable future. Many other private organizations are following in our footsteps. "With great success comes great responsibility" might well be the guiding mantra for many businesses fortunate enough to be weathering the current economic storm.

This week we've seen cases growing exponentially, and medical experts warn that cases and hospitalizations are expected to increase even more over the next few weeks. The government has recently extended its social distancing guidelines by another 30 days in response to this growing threat. As the world's manufacturers of medical supplies struggle to keep up with growing international demand, the efforts of Autonomous and other private organizations may prove to be instrumental in supporting hospitals for the next few months.

Now, Autonomous Inc. calls for more help here: https://www.autonomous.ai/covid19. While they can't guarantee donations to every hospital recommended, they have committed to sending all supplies and donations directly to hospitals in dire need. Expect continued updates on their website in the coming weeks.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12812482

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-inc-steps-up-to-help-local-hospitals-fight-covid-19-301035499.html

SOURCE Autonomous

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronakrise: Hat Jeff Bezos noch rechtzeitig ein Amazon-Aktienpakt veräussert?
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt kurzfristig zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Lieferengpässe bei Gold - was das für den Bitcoin bedeutet
Bald noch schlimmer? US-Arbeitsmarkt zeigt drastischen Stellenabbau im März
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Experten rechnen fest mit Konsolidierung im Ölsektor
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB