AutoNation Aktie 647999 / US05329W1027
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
01.05.2026 13:07:35
AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $205.4 million, or $5.85 per share. This compares with $175.5 million, or $4.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.6 million or $4.69 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $6.552 billion from $6.690 billion last year.
AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $205.4 Mln. vs. $175.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.85 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.552 Bln vs. $6.690 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu AutoNation Inc.
|
30.04.26
|Ausblick: AutoNation verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AutoNation veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.26