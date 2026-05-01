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01.05.2026 13:07:35

AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

AutoNation
161.89 CHF -1.30%
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(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $205.4 million, or $5.85 per share. This compares with $175.5 million, or $4.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.6 million or $4.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $6.552 billion from $6.690 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205.4 Mln. vs. $175.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.85 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.552 Bln vs. $6.690 Bln last year.