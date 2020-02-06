AutoNation Donates $720,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today presented a check for $720,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the United States.

This donation was made as part of AutoNation's DRIVE PINK Initiative which has raised more than $22 million for cancer research and treatment since its launch in 2015. The funds raised were collected through Customer donations at cash register terminals in over 300 AutoNation stores, and collision centers from coast to coast.

"We're overwhelmed by the response of our Customers to DRV PNK," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "By adding small donations to their repair invoices at the service drives, Customers have helped AutoNation to collect almost three-quarters of a million dollars. Customers trust us with their vehicle needs and they also believe in our commitment to helping drive out cancer!"

Myra Biblowit, BCRF's President and CEO agrees. "AutoNation's unwavering commitment to our mission will undoubtedly accelerate the course of research—improving outcomes and saving lives. Their incredible power to galvanize communities and drive impact makes a tangible difference. Together, I know, we will be the end of breast cancer."

Accepting the donation at the BCRF Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon & Symposium and pictured from right to left are: Myra Biblowit, BCRF President & CEO, Kinga Lampert BCRF Board of Directors Co-Chair, Alice Jackson, BCRF Advisory Board Member, Breast Cancer Survivor and wife of Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Executive Chairman, and Paula Levenson, Director of Purpose and Brand Marketing for AutoNation.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Launched in 2015, AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative, which has raised over $22 million, is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOCherylMiller, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

