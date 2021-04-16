Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Grow by USD 49.88 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 6% During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive transmission systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 49.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive transmission systems market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

The development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys Inc., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles. However, declining global automobile production will impede growth.

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys Inc., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing focus on fuel-efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, risks associated with transmission malfunction and vehicle recalls are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive transmission systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive transmission systems market is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive transmission systems market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Size

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Trends

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive transmission systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive transmission systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive transmission systems market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive transmission systems market vendors

