Automotive Test Equipment Market Worth $3.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Test Equipment Market by Product (Engine, Chassis, and Transmission Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission, Wheel Alignment, & Fuel Injection Pump Tester), End Market, Vehicle, Application, Advance Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Automotive Test Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025.

The growth of the Automotive Test Equipment Market is influenced by factors such as a rise in stringent emission norms to prevent environmental impact, technological advancements in automotive test equipment, increasing electronic architecture in modern vehicles, and growing vehicle production.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Test Equipment Market"

210 – Tables

65 – Figures

253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 195601617

Passenger Cars: Increased passenger car sales and technological advancement of test equipment is expected to drive the Automotive Test Equipment Market

The passenger car segment is the largest of all the segments of the Automotive Test Equipment Market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increase in the disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the passenger car market of automotive test equipment. Moreover, the growing trend of high performance and engine downsizing of passenger cars has created the need for accurate and rigorous testing of automotive parts.

Mobile/Tablet based equipment: The portability and easy to use are factors that are fueling the growth of this segment.

The mobile/tablet-based equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements have enabled make mobiles and tablets much smarter and efficient. The fact that these are much more mobile and data easily accessible enables the growth of the mobile/tablet-based segment

Request FREE Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 195601617

Asia Pacific: China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing Automotive Test Equipment Market. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world, such as China and India. The Asia Pacific region is home to key suppliers of automotive test equipment such as Horiba (Japan), Autel (China), Denso (Japan), and Ampro Testing Machines (India). Factors such as the availability of cheap labor and favorable government policies help undertake mass production of automotive components in Asia Pacific, which results in lower prices. In addition, high investments by major OEMs in advanced technologies are providing further growth opportunities to the automotive test equipment manufacturers in this region.

The global Automotive Test Equipment Market is dominated by major players such as ABB (Switzerland), Bosch (Germany), Horiba (Japan), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), and Delphi (UK).

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Data Logger Market by End Market (OEMs, Service Stations, and Regulatory Bodies), Application, Post-Sales Application, Channels, Connection Type, and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment, Vehicle, Handheld Scan Tools (Scanner, Code Reader, Digital Pressure Tester, TPMS Tool, Battery Analyzer), Offering, Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-test-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-test-equipment.asp