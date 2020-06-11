Automotive Test Equipment Market Size Worth $3.2 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing substantial growth ascribed to the utilization of electronic components in modern vehicle. Testing tools are used to perform vehicle performance test to ensure maximum vehicle efficiency.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is driven by the rising demand for safety and comfort features within the vehicle

Increasing production volumes of both commercial and passenger vehicles are anticipated to drive the market by 2027

The Chassis dynamometer segment accounted for highest market share in 2019

The vehicle emission test system segment to witness fastest growth rate by 2027 ascribed to the rising concern regarding the vehicle emission

Handheld scan tools held largest market share in 2019. However, mobile device-based scan tools are expected to account for fastest growth rate owing to ease of handling and ability to detect errors better than handheld tools

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Growth in the automotive production coupled with high demand for advanced testing tools for vehicles from China and India to catapult market growth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-test-equipment-market

In addition, the equipment is also used for measuring the engine oil consumption, engine wear, clogging of after-treatment systems, lubricant aeration, fuel dilution, and evaporation. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on implementing safety features in vehicles. Moreover, the rising safety consciousness among the consumers has resulted in stringent need for quality check, thus driving the demand for improved testing tools. All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Governments across the globe have drafted stringent regulations with objectives of limiting emission from vehicles and to maintain passenger and vehicle safety. Furthermore, the upsurge in the adoption and production of the electric vehicle across the globe is anticipated to surge the demand for advanced testing tools to ensure vehicle performance and passenger safety.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive test equipment market on the basis of product, application, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Test Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Chassis Dynamometer



Engine Dynamometer



Wheel Alignment Tester



Vehicle Emission Test System

Automotive Test Equipment Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Passenger Vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicle



Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Test Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Handheld Scan Tool



Mobile Device-Based Scan Tool



PC/Laptop-Based Scan Tool

Automotive Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Automotive Test Equipment Market

Siemens



Bosch



Delphi Technologies



Continental



Honeywell



ABB



Softing



Horiba



SGS

