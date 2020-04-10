Automotive Technicians, Shop Owners and Insurance Professionals get a chance to win an Apple iPad

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive Manufacturer Equipment Compliance Agency, Inc. (AMECA) is offering an Apple iPad to one lucky qualified person who completes the ADAS Training Survey.

Hansen VTF will be offering week long ADAS training. As part of the program development, AMECA is conducting a survey of automotive service professionals. Designed to be the premier aftermarket ADAS training program the course will include the following information:



ADAS Overview including nomenclature.

Explanation of different ADAS Equipment and technologies

Diagnostic blue printing

Data Information Sources including sources for OE information.

System Integration—how other systems affect ADAS

Different calibration techniques—when to use and where.

How to effectively conduct Pre and Post-scan of systems

Industry Best Practices

The Hansen VTF program will be taught by both degreed engineers and experienced auto technicians. It will introduce different ADAS systems, how they work and why they operate the way they do.

An A2LA Certification Body since 2017, AMECA has been committed to the vehicle safety business since its creation in 1994.

AMECA"s ISO-Certification Program is only intended for the best manufacturers. Not every manufacturer who applies will be granted certification. AMECA certification is available for manufacturers of:

Automotive Lighting Devices

Automotive Safety Glass

Automotive Suspension Components

Automotive Brake Hose

Hansen VTF ADAS Training (New!!)

AMECA was the first accredited Certification Body to require serial numbers on safety glass. Individual parts tracking gives consumers and installers confidence that the glass is safe, fits and just plain works.

All AMECA lighting devices are required to have certification to ECE R10. As with all AMECA certification programs AMECA uses existing test standards.

Every product in the "AMECA Compliance List of Automotive Safety Devices" AMECA has been tested by an AMECA-accredited laboratory. Included items are: automotive lighting, brake friction material, safety glass, brake hose, brake fluid and emergency waring devices hitches.

The "List of Acceptable Plastics for Optical Lenses and Reflectors Used on Motor Vehicles" is also maintained by AMECA.

All documents are available free on the AMECA website.

For more, visit http://www.ameca.org or email info@ameca.org.

SOURCE AMECA