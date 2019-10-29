+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 19:10:00

Automotive Properties REIT 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) (the "REIT") will release its 2019 third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Milton Lamb, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in numbers: Local (416) 764-8609 / Toll free (888) 390-0605.
Live webcast:  http://www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca/investor-relations#events 

To access a replay of the conference call dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 966075 #. The replay will be available until November 22, 2019. The webcast will be archived on the REIT's website following conclusion of the call.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 61 income-producing commercial properties, representing more than two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties. For more information, please visit: www.automotivepropertiesreit.ca.

SOURCE Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

