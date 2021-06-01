Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market value to increase by $ 27.63 Bn during 2021-2025 | Increase in electronic content in vehicles to drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 27.63 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market to register a CAGR of over 17%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report offers a detailed analysis on the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in electronic content in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market is segmented as below:

Product

Allied Services



OBD Port

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market trends

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market industry analysis

The shift in focus from OBD hardware to OBD software is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, an increase in cost for integration of telematics is may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Allied services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OBD port - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

Continental AG

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Innova Electronics Corp.

Intel Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Vector Informatik GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

