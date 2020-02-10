Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024 - Increased Usage of NMC Batteries in Electric Cars

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Technology, Structural Design, Geographical Outlook - Global Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive lithium-ion battery market is predicted to register a 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rising global temperatures have become a major cause of concern, which is being seen as a consequence of burning of fossil fuels for meeting energy needs from time immemorial.



Further, the increasing prices of crude oil across the globe, has also motivated governments to find alternatives to conventional energy sources. In the transportation sector, efforts are being made to popularize electric and hybrid vehicles among users. The International Energy Agency reported that the global car fleet grew to approximately 5.1 million in 2018, registering a 2 million increase in sales from 2017. Governments of many countries are actively providing their residents with an efficient and sustainable transport system.



Electric and hybrid vehicles use lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for storing electrical energy. These batteries are rechargeable and are made of many cells. They are light weight and have a high energy density. Lithium batteries have different structural designs, such as pouch, prismatic, and cylindrical. During 2014-2018, Li-ion batteries with the cylindrical structural design sold, accounted for the maximum cumulative energy storage capacity. In fact, in the coming years as well, they would continue to amount for the highest installed energy storage capacity among all Li-on batteries of different structural designs.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Technology

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Structural Design

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Volume

1.3.7.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Type

4.1.1.1 Two-Wheeler

4.1.1.1.1 Bike

4.1.1.1.2 Scooter/Motorcycle

4.1.1.1.3 Kick scooter

4.1.1.2 Passenger Car

4.1.1.2.1 Hatchback

4.1.1.2.2 Sedan

4.1.1.2.3 SUV

4.1.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.1.3.1 Bus

4.1.1.3.2 Truck

4.1.2 By Battery Type

4.1.2.1 LFP

4.1.2.2 LMO

4.1.2.3 NMC

4.1.2.4 LTO

4.1.2.5 NCA

4.1.3 By Vehicle Technology

4.1.3.1 Hybrid

4.1.3.2 Plug-in Hybrid

4.1.3.3 Fully Electric

4.1.4 By Structural Design

4.1.4.1 Cylindrical

4.1.4.2 Prismatic

4.1.4.3 Pouch

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increased Usage of NMC Batteries in Electric Cars

4.3.1.2 Securing the Supply of Lithium-Ion Batteries by EV Manufacturers

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Electric Vehicle Production and Demand

4.3.2.2 Falling Cost of Battery and Its Components

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Safety Concerns Regarding Overheating

4.3.3.2 Underdeveloped Value Chain

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growth Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Global Electric Vehicle Industry Outlook



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 By Two-wheeler

5.1.2 By Passenger Car

5.1.3 By Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Battery Type

5.3 By Vehicle Technology

5.4 By Structural Design

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 List of Players and their Offerings

10.1.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

10.1.2 List of Battery Component Suppliers

10.1.3 List of Cell Manufacturers

10.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.4.1 Partnerships

10.4.2 Geographic Expansions

10.4.3 Facility Expansions

10.4.4 Client Wins

10.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 BYD Co. Ltd.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

11.1.3 Key Financial Summary

11.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

11.3 LG Chem Ltd.

11.4 Panasonic Corp.

11.5 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11.6 GS Yuasa Corp.

11.7 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.8 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

11.9 Tesla Inc.

11.10 Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

11.11 Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.



