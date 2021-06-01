Automotive Lighting Market value to increase by almost $ 13 Bn during 2021-2025 | Stringent regulations on road safety to be major trend | Technavio

|
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive lighting market is set to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's report on the automotive lighting market offers a detailed analysis of the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for effective interior lighting and rise in the penetration of LED lighting will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive lighting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Lighting Market size
- Automotive Lighting Market trends
- Automotive Lighting Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations on road safety is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high cost of LED lamps might threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive lighting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
