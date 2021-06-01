Automotive Lighting Market value to increase by almost $ 13 Bn during 2021-2025 | Stringent regulations on road safety to be major trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive lighting market is set to grow by USD 12.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's report on the automotive lighting market offers a detailed analysis of the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for effective interior lighting and rise in the penetration of LED lighting will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Lighting Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the automotive lighting market across various segments and regions by requesting a free sample report

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41032

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive lighting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Lighting Market size

Automotive Lighting Market trends

Automotive Lighting Market industry analysis

Stringent regulations on road safety is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high cost of LED lamps might threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive LED Lighting Market - Global automotive LED lighting market is segmented by Type (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Application (Exterior lighting and Interior lighting), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market - Global automotive adaptive front lighting system market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-lightingmarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-lighting-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lighting-market-value-to-increase-by-almost--13-bn-during-2021-2025--stringent-regulations-on-road-safety-to-be-major-trend--technavio-301301716.html

SOURCE Technavio