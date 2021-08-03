Automotive Lighting Market Size to grow by almost $ 13 Bn during 2021-2025| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the automotive lighting market to grow by USD 12.98 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the automotive lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies increasing demand for effective interior lighting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The stringent regulations on road safety are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive lighting market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive lighting market covers the following areas:

Automotive Lighting Market Sizing

Automotive Lighting Market Forecast

Automotive Lighting Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41032

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Co.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market - Global automotive adaptive front lighting system market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market - Global automotive laser headlight system market is segmented by end-user (passenger cars and motorcycles) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-lighting-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-lightingmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lighting-market-size-to-grow-by-almost--13-bn-during-2021-2025-technavio-301345428.html

SOURCE Technavio