03.08.2021 02:00:00
Automotive Lighting Market Size to grow by almost $ 13 Bn during 2021-2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the automotive lighting market to grow by USD 12.98 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The report on the automotive lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies increasing demand for effective interior lighting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The stringent regulations on road safety are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive lighting market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive lighting market covers the following areas:
Automotive Lighting Market Sizing
Automotive Lighting Market Forecast
Automotive Lighting Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
