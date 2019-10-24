Automotive Leader from T-Systems North America to Speak at the Society for Automotive Engineers Conference

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, 2019 the Society for Automotive Engineers (SAE) will gather for a conference on Innovations in Mobility. T-Systems North America (TSNA), a provider of hot new technologies for the automotive industry was selected to speak at the event. Michael Frans, Head of Automotive Sales for TSNA will talk about technologies that can revolutionize the automotive industry like Connected Car, Big Data Signal Processing Solutions and 5G. He will also participate on the Connected Car advisory panel within the Society for Automotive Engineers. T-Systems North America was the only technology company of its kind selected to speak and participate in this event. The attendees at the conference will get to select from forty technical learning sessions on topics like Smart Mobility and Infrastructure, Smart Manufacturing and Next Gen Materials. Networking, education and cross collaboration will be a theme throughout the two day event.

"Along with my colleague Joe Campbell, we plan to take the audience on a journey where they will learn about Assisted Reality Solutions for Industry 4.0 and Big Data Signal Processing. We feel this is the perfect platform to showcase our innovations and help bring visibility to the latest technology solutions offered by T-Systems North America. We are honored to be among some of the brightest industry leaders, suppliers and executives," said Michael Frans, Head of Automotive Sales for TSNA.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

About T-Systems North America

T-Systems North America (TSNA), part of T-Systems International, a business unit of Deutsche Telekom, operates information and communication technology systems for multinational organizations using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art solutions and technology offerings, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. Leading companies within the automotive and manufacturing industries, as well as in the healthcare, media, telecommunications, and finance, retail and energy markets look to TSNA for unparalleled technology services and solutions. T-Systems North America has offices in Chicago, New York, Houston, Troy and Tempe. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-systems.com.

