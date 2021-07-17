Automotive Human Machine Interface Market to grow by USD 527.75 million | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive human-machine interface market in the auto parts & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 527.75 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive human-machine interface market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.66%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale, the integration of smartphones with vehicles boosting demand for HMI, and the government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety will push demand for HMI systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Solution

Hardware



Software And Services

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive human machine interface market:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70725

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive human machine interface market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market size

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market trends

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market industry analysis

The high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the design complexity and standardization of HMI systems will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive human machine interface market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive human machine interface market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive human machine interface market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive human machine interface market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive human machine interface market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market- The automotive brake-by-wire systems market is segmented by vehicle type (electric and non-electric) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market- The automotive electronic parking brake market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software and services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbiquity Inc.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Visteon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-human-machine-interface-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-human-machine-interfacemarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-human-machine-interface-market-to-grow-by-usd-527-75-million--17000-technavio-reports-301334844.html

SOURCE Technavio