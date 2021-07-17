SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
17.07.2021 00:00:00

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market to grow by USD 527.75 million | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Human Machine Interface Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive human-machine interface market in the auto parts & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 527.75 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive human-machine interface market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.66%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale, the integration of smartphones with vehicles boosting demand for HMI, and the government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety will push demand for HMI systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Solution
    • Hardware
    • Software And Services

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the automotive human machine interface market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70725

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive human machine interface market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Human Machine Interface Market size
  • Automotive Human Machine Interface Market trends
  • Automotive Human Machine Interface Market industry analysis

The high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the design complexity and standardization of HMI systems will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive human machine interface market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive human machine interface market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive human machine interface market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive human machine interface market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive human machine interface market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market- The automotive brake-by-wire systems market is segmented by vehicle type (electric and non-electric) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market- The automotive electronic parking brake market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Software and services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Airbiquity Inc.
  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Valeo SA
  • Visteon Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-human-machine-interface-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-human-machine-interfacemarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-human-machine-interface-market-to-grow-by-usd-527-75-million--17000-technavio-reports-301334844.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Daimler-Bilanz stark – Aktionäre freuen sich nur kurz
16.07.21 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy bricht ein
16.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke ab
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiter intakt
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont hakt die Krise ab - Umsatz springt kräftig an - Richemont-Aktien dennoch tiefer
Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens Energy kassiert Ergebnisprognose - Probleme bei Gamesa
BlackRock: Qualitätsaktien können die nächste Etappe des globalen Bullenmarktes anführen
Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Analyst: Was Daimlers Elektro-Limousine besser als Teslas Model S macht
EMS-CHEMIE steuert bereits wieder auf Rekordwerte zu - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie legt zu
Analyst überzeugt: Die Coinbase-Aktie kann noch viel höher steigen - Kursziel angehoben
SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX rutscht schlussendlich ins Minus -- US-Börsen haben nachgegeben -- Asiens Märkte letztlich vorwiegend im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit