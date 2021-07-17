Automotive Human Machine Interface Market to grow by USD 527.75 million | 17000+ Technavio Reports

|
The automotive human-machine interface market in the auto parts & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 527.75 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive human-machine interface market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.66%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale, the integration of smartphones with vehicles boosting demand for HMI, and the government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety will push demand for HMI systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Human Machine Interface Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Solution
- Hardware
- Software And Services
Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive human machine interface market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Human Machine Interface Market size
- Automotive Human Machine Interface Market trends
- Automotive Human Machine Interface Market industry analysis
The high co-relation between consumer electronics and HMI systems with components generating economies of scale will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the design complexity and standardization of HMI systems will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive human machine interface market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive human machine interface market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive human machine interface market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive human machine interface market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive human machine interface market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software and services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
