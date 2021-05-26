Automotive Fasteners Market to grow by USD 6.02 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fasteners Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The automotive fasteners market is set to grow by USD 6.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Automotive Fasteners Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the passenger vehicles segment in 2020. Due to factors such as the increasing consumer expectation, higher competition prompting OEMs to add features to maintain market share, there will be an increase in the lightweight fasteners for the passenger cars. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Fasteners Market: Segmentation by Geography

59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growing popularity of lightweight fasteners solutions which will significantly influence automotive fasteners market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive fasteners market in the region.

Automotive Fasteners Market: Opportunities

Factors such as improving economic conditions and political stability, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure and industrial growth are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This will create considerable demand for the automotive fasteners market thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Cost advantages of using plastic automotive fasteners

The growing popularity of structural blind fasteners

Stringent regulations to control emissions

Market Challenges

Fasteners related recall due to improper manufacturing procedures

The increasing number of players in the automotive fastener supply chain

The sharp decline in automobile production and sales

Companies Mentioned

Bulten AB

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV

Norm Fasteners

Penn Engineering

Rocknel Fastener Inc.

SBE-VARVIT Spa

Sundaram Fasteners Ltd.

