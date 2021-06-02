Automotive Door Module Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% through 2021-2025|Growing Demand for Differentiated in-car Experiences to upheave Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 20.09 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive door module market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, DaikyoNishikawa Corp., DURA Automotive Systems, Faurecia SE, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Hirotec Corp., Inteva Products LLC, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, and Magna International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences and multiple vehicle development from one design platform will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Door Module Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44895

Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive door module market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, DaikyoNishikawa Corp., DURA Automotive Systems, Faurecia SE, GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Hirotec Corp., Inteva Products LLC, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, and Magna International Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Door Module Market size

Automotive Door Module Market trends

Automotive Door Module Market industry analysis

The rising preference for SUV model vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as material and process fluctuation affecting the final product cost may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive door module market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive intelligent door system market size is expected to grow by 2,475.56 thousand units and record a CAGR of 14.62% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive power sliding door system market size has the potential to grow by 1,270.65 thousand units during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Automotive Door Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive door module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive door module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive door module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive door module market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

DaikyoNishikawa Corp.

DURA Automotive Systems

Faurecia SE

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Hirotec Corp.

Inteva Products LLC

KÜSTER Holding GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-door-module-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-door-module-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-almost-8-through-2021-2025growing-demand-for-differentiated-in-car-experiences-to-upheave-growthtechnavio-301302360.html

SOURCE Technavio