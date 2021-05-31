Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2021-2025|Collector Clubs Driving Sales Of Diecast Scale Models to upheave Growth|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive diecast scale model market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV are some of the major market participants. The expected high resale value driving collection of diecast scale models, collector clubs driving sales of diecast scale models, and Internet retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market is segmented as below:

End-User

Collectors



Non-collectors

Application

Cars



Bikes

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive diecast scale model market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amalgam Collection, Bburago International Inc., Exoto Inc., Hamleys of London Ltd., Hornby Hobbies Ltd., Jada Toys Inc., KYOSHO Corp., Maisto International Inc., Mattel Inc., and NOREV.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market size

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market trends

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the shift toward resin scale models will emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as consumer-specific cost challenges may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diecast scale model market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive diecast scale model market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive diecast scale model market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diecast scale model market vendors

