Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025 | Integration of Telematics with ATIS to emerge as Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 482.79 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market to register a CAGR of almost 10%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ColVen SA, Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Meritor Inc., Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pressure Systems International Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, STEMCO Products Inc., and ti.systems GmbH are some of the major market participants. The government regulations on TPMS will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market is segmented as below:

Application

Trailers



Trucks

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44083

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ColVen SA, Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Meritor Inc., Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pressure Systems International Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, STEMCO Products Inc., and ti.systems GmbH.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market size

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market trends

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market industry analysis

The integration of telematics with ATIS is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, technology readiness for advanced systems in emerging countries may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market - Global automotive intelligent tires market is segmented by application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Green Tires Market - Global automotive green tires market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Trailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ColVen SA

Dana Inc.

Hendrickson Holdings LLC

Meritor Inc.

Michelin Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pressure Systems International Inc.

SAF-HOLLAND SE

STEMCO Products Inc.

ti.systems GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-atis-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-atis-market-2021-2025--integration-of-telematics-with-atis-to-emerge-as-major-trend--technavio-301296725.html

SOURCE Technavio