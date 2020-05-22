Automax Truck and Car Center Promotes Stock of Pre-Owned Ram Trucks

FARMINGTON, N.M., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As its name suggests, the Automax Truck and Car Center sells pre-owned vehicles with an emphasis on their supply of pre-owned pickup trucks. Although the dealership has pickup trucks from many different automakers available, the rising popularity of Ram trucks in the last few years presents an opportunity to promote pre-owned models from recent years.

At present, the Automax Truck and Car Center has 12 pre-owned Ram pickup trucks for sale. These 12 models include one truck from as early as 2011 and two as recent as the current 2020 model year. Drive configuration, trim level, exterior color, and price vary from model to model.

The 2011 Ram truck is a 1500 model belonging to the Outdoorsman trim level. It has over 64,000 miles on it and therefore costs $16,693. This model has 4WD, quad cab and a white paint exterior. Another older model is a 2012 Ram 1500 belonging to the ST trim in the crew cab configuration. This model has over 50,000 miles on it and is being sold for $17,929.

Two 2017 model year Ram 1500 models are being sold. One belongs to the Laramie trim level, and the other belongs to the base model Tradesman trim. Both features 4WD and mileage over 70,000. There are also two 2018 Ram 1500 models, including an Express trim level with RWD and a Laramie trim with 4WD. The Express has a two-door cab, but the Laramie has a full-size crew cab.

Customers can find four 2019 Ram 1500 models. Among these four is one Laramie trim and three Big Horn/Lone Star trims. All four of these 2019 trucks do come with the HEMI® 5.7-Liter V-8 engine.

The most recently built trucks are two 2020 Ram 1500 models. Both belong to the Laramie trim and feature the aforementioned V-8 engine. One of the two has the crew cab, while the other has the quad cab.

Customers seeking more information about the Ram trucks in stock at Automax Truck and Car Center can contact the dealership by phone at 505-436-3938. The Automax Truck and Car Center is located at 5220 East Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico, 87402.

SOURCE Automax Truck and Car Center