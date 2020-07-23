Automax Promotes Stock of Vehicles with Manual Transmissions

FARMINGTON, N.M., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automax Truck and Car Center Dealership in Farmington, New Mexico sells pre-owned sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, trucks and coupes. Nearly every vehicle sold at Automax has an automatic or continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, a select few have manual transmissions. Some of these vehicles are performance cars, as drivers of high-performance vehicles often prefer the control that a manual transmission offers. Others are all-wheel drive vehicles that benefit from manual transmissions for off-road driving purposes.

One of the cars with manual transmission currently available at the Automax dealership is a 2007 Suzuki SX4. This vehicle is considered a crossover and a compact car due to its unique design. It features all-wheel drive standard and this particular model is part of the first model year of the SX4. The manual transmission is paired with a 2.0L Inline 4-Cylinder engine.

Another vehicle that uses a manual transmission to get the most out of off-roading is the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. One 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is available at the Automax Truck and Car Center. It has all-wheel drive and a six-speed transmission coupled with a 3.6L V-6 engine. It has a white exterior paint color. Since this is a newer arrival at the dealership, the dealership has reported no other information.

One of the two performance vehicles with a manual transmission being sold at Automax Truck and Car Center is a 2017 INFINITI Q50. The trim for this model is the 3.0t Premium, which is one of the highest trim levels for the Q50. This model has rear-wheel drive and is being sold for $24,645. This model has more than 35,000 miles on its odometer.

Shoppers interested in performance cars should also be aware of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS currently available at Automax Truck and Car Center. This model is painted in the Arctic Blue exterior color and has a 6.2L V8 engine. Since this is another recent arrival at the dealership, there are few details available.

Car buyers who want to know more about any of these vehicles with manual transmissions should call the Automax Truck and Car Center dealership at 855-301-8633. The dealership is located at 5220 East Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico, 87402.

SOURCE Automax Truck and Car Center