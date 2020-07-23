+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 04:00:00

Automax Promotes Stock of Vehicles with Manual Transmissions

FARMINGTON, N.M., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automax Truck and Car Center Dealership in Farmington, New Mexico sells pre-owned sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, trucks and coupes. Nearly every vehicle sold at Automax has an automatic or continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, a select few have manual transmissions. Some of these vehicles are performance cars, as drivers of high-performance vehicles often prefer the control that a manual transmission offers. Others are all-wheel drive vehicles that benefit from manual transmissions for off-road driving purposes.

One of the cars with manual transmission currently available at the Automax dealership is a 2007 Suzuki SX4. This vehicle is considered a crossover and a compact car due to its unique design. It features all-wheel drive standard and this particular model is part of the first model year of the SX4. The manual transmission is paired with a 2.0L Inline 4-Cylinder engine.

Another vehicle that uses a manual transmission to get the most out of off-roading is the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. One 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is available at the Automax Truck and Car Center. It has all-wheel drive and a six-speed transmission coupled with a 3.6L V-6 engine. It has a white exterior paint color. Since this is a newer arrival at the dealership, the dealership has reported no other information.

One of the two performance vehicles with a manual transmission being sold at Automax Truck and Car Center is a 2017 INFINITI Q50. The trim for this model is the 3.0t Premium, which is one of the highest trim levels for the Q50. This model has rear-wheel drive and is being sold for $24,645. This model has more than 35,000 miles on its odometer.

Shoppers interested in performance cars should also be aware of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS currently available at Automax Truck and Car Center. This model is painted in the Arctic Blue exterior color and has a 6.2L V8 engine. Since this is another recent arrival at the dealership, there are few details available.

Car buyers who want to know more about any of these vehicles with manual transmissions should call the Automax Truck and Car Center dealership at 855-301-8633. The dealership is located at 5220 East Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico, 87402.

 

SOURCE Automax Truck and Car Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Zur Rose-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Zur Rose auf rotes Terrain
USA bestellt Hunderte Millionen Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer und BioNTech - Aktien fester
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Swiss Re verbucht im Halbjahr Milliardenverlust
Fall Wirecard wird für Bundesregierung immer ungemütlicher - Haftbefehle gegen Wirecard-Vorstände - Wirecard-Aktie etwas fester
Meyer-Burger-Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB