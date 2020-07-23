+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 03:00:00

Automax Promotes Stock of Vehicles made before the year 2010

FARMINGTON, N.M., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Automax Truck and Car Center dealership in Farmington, New Mexico sells a variety of vehicles. While most of the vehicles being sold at the dealership are less than five years old, there are also some vehicles from before 2010 as well. Shoppers seeking low prices or backup vehicles will likely find their next car among these older models.

The oldest vehicle for sale at Automax is a 1992 Chevrolet Lumina. This Chevrolet Lumina belongs to the Euro trim level and has a 3.1L V6 engine with front-wheel drive. Despite its age, this vehicle does have an automatic transmission. Mileage on this vehicle is almost 205,000.

A Ford Focus S from the 2007 model year is also for sale at Automax. This vehicle has a Duratec 2.0L I-4 engine and front-wheel drive. Since this is a newer arrival at the dealership, information is limited, but the mileage is still under 100,000 even though it is more than 10 years old.

One of the more unique vehicles in this group is a 2007 Suzuki SX4. This vehicle has all-wheel drive and a 5-speed manual transmission. Its mileage nears 200,000 miles. The engine in this vehicle is a 2.0L I-4. This vehicle is considered a compact car or a crossover due to its unusual design.

A Dodge Grand Caravan SXT from the 2007 model year is also available. This vehicle has accumulated over 270,000 miles, making it one of the most well-traveled vehicles at Automax Truck and Car Center. This model has front-wheel drive and a 3.8L V6 engine.

A 2008 BMW 3 Series brings luxury to this list of older vehicles. This is a 328i model with a 3.0L 6-Cylinder engine that has traveled nearly 45,000 miles. This vehicle uses rear-wheel drive only and is being sold for $12,950.

The newest vehicle in this category is a 2009 model year Chevrolet Tahoe of the LT trim level. It has all-wheel drive and has been driven just over 82,000 miles. This vehicle's engine is a 5.3L V8. The current price for this model is $17,950.

Shoppers interested in any of these vehicles built before 2010 should contact the Automax Truck and Car Center dealership at 505-436-3938. The dealership can be visited in person at 5220 East Main Street Farmington, New Mexico, 87402 as well.

 

SOURCE Automax Truck and Car Center

