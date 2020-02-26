26.02.2020 03:00:00

Automax Promotes Stock of Pre-Owned Sedans to Drivers in Farmington, NM

FARMINGTON, N.M., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Budget-minded car shoppers looking for a mixture of value and fuel efficiency should explore the stock of pre-owned sedans available at the Automax Truck and Car Center. Shoppers will find sedans of every size, make, model, color and transmission type.

In the stock of Chevrolet sedans, shoppers will find a balance of mostly Impala and Malibu models. Impala models range from 2014-2018 and make up the majority of the brand. Malibu models also cover a similar model year range as the Impala. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is the only standalone model.

Two Chrysler 300 sedans, one from 2012 and one from 2019, represent the Chrysler name alone. The 2019 Chrysler 300 comes with the Limited trim level for a high-quality luxury interior.

Seven vehicles from Dodge bring performance to the Automax Truck and Car Center lot. Among the Dodge models is a 2014 Dodge Avenger SE with 100,986 miles on it. The rest of the Dodge vehicles are Dodge Charger models; one from the 2015 model year, and the remaining five from the 2018 model year.

Some Nissan models from earlier in the 2010s help bring more diversity to the pre-owned sedan selection. A Nissan Sentra and a Nissan Maxima from the 2013 model year are the oldest Nissan vehicles, while one 2015 and one 2018 Nissan Versa represent the rest of the decade.

Six Toyota sedans can also be found on the pre-owned vehicle lot. Two available Camry models from the last few years mean shoppers can get modern technological features for under $18,000. The remaining four Toyota models are all from the Corolla line and are almost all equipped with the LE trim level.

A small number of other makes and models can also be found, with availability fluctuating from day-to-day. Sedan shoppers interested in any of the models mentioned above should contact the Automax Truck and Car Center online or by phone using the number: 505-436-3938. Shoppers are also encouraged to visit the dealership at 5220 East Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico 87402.

 

SOURCE Automax Truck and Car Center

