23.10.2019 16:43:00

Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere® a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced it has been named a "Leader" in the October 2019 "The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019".

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)

The report by Forrester Research evaluated 15 RPA providers across 25 criteria that were grouped into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Automation Anywhere received the highest possible score in the bot development/core UI/desktop functions criterion as well as the market presence category - which reflects the number of each vendor's enterprise RPA customers and enterprise customers and its product revenue. The company also received the highest possible scores in 15 sub-criteria including RPA/AI platform integrations, insights for Digital Workers, RPA SaaS & platform support, partnership, marketplace and community as well as RPA and text analytics.

According to the report, "Automation Anywhere continues innovation and market expansion [with] one of the largest trained partner ecosystems... more than 800 partners and more than 3,000 customers ... [and] increased its global presence to cover all major geographical regions with 40 plus offices..." The report also states, "Automation Anywhere remains one of the elite products in the field; clients select its thin client architecture, ease of use, ability to easily connect automations, granular controls for designing robots, and overall low cost of ownership."

"Automation Anywhere pioneered intelligent automation and has cultivated the tremendous advancements in RPA technology to become among the fastest-growing technologies in decades," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be named a leader in The Forrester Wave for Robotic Process Automation, as we believe this recognition further underscores the expanding RPA market and how intelligent automation can drive unprecedented productivity to unlock human possibilities."

Automation Anywhere's customers span a variety of industries, and now include more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies and 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies, and expects to deliver three million bots by 2020.

The company recently announced Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019, the world's first and only purely web-based and cloud-native Digital Workforce platform, enabling enterprises to dramatically shrink time to value and total cost of ownership (TCO). Enterprise A2019, available both on-premise and in any public, private or hybrid cloud, delivers RPA-as-a-Service seamlessly to any user and any business through any delivery channel anywhere in the world. The company's flagship platform – inspired by the ways in which humans work – now includes more than 175 features across 40 different product capabilities to simplify business automation.

To download a copy of the Forrester Wave report, visit here.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 3,500 customer entities and 1,800 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

 

