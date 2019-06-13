Automation Anywhere Announces Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft to Advance Intelligent Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft that will help thousands of enterprises of all sizes across multiple industries improve business processes through automation.

Customers will now be able to access Automation Anywhere bots from Microsoft Azure to help manage large, unstructured datasets, decrease time-to-market and lower operating costs.

The expanded relationship is anchored in a strategic product collaboration leveraging Automation Anywhere's RPA platform and Azure that will enable joint product integration, co-selling and joint marketing between the two companies to benefit mutual customers. A multi-million-dollar investment by Automation Anywhere will help to advance the adoption of RPA and provide a scalable, secure and reliable way to manage customer migrations to the cloud for companies globally.

Automation Anywhere has also selected Azure as its preferred cloud provider enabling mutual customers to have access to automation technology from anywhere, at any time and for any user. Organizations can host Automation Anywhere's RPA platform on Azure, on-premises, in a public or private cloud to help drive productivity, increase innovation and boost ROI.

Automation Anywhere pioneered the concept of an intelligent digital workforce, which leverages software bots that work side-by-side with employees to automate repetitive tasks and processes – liberating people to focus on higher level business initiatives that only humans can do.

Combining sophisticated RPA, AI and embedded analytic technologies, Automation Anywhere customers span continents and industries, including 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies, 85 percent of the world's top technology companies, more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies, and 80 percent of the world's top telecommunications companies.

This collaboration will also enable mutual customers to:

Leverage software bots to automate complex business processes and provide deep integrated capabilities with Microsoft products, including Microsoft Power Platform, with a single click enabling increased speed and ease of use.

Leverage the award-winning Automation Anywhere Bot Store – the industry's first online market for preconfigured downloadable RPA bots – which will feature new Microsoft-enabled bots and Digital Workers, in addition to more than 60 Microsoft-specific bots already on the platform.

Access Automation Anywhere products on the Azure Marketplace beginning next quarter. This version is optimized for the Azure environment and includes the Express Install feature for fast, easy installation and deployment.

Deploy Automation Anywhere's Express Install feature to help facilitate, simplify and expedite RPA in the cloud and quickly creating requisite Virtual Machine (VM) and SQL environments.

Supporting Quotes

Frank Della Rosa, IDC Research Director, SaaS and cloud software:

"Cloud computing provides the foundation on which to build a digital enterprise. Digital enterprises rely on innovation accelerators like AI-enabled automation to increase agility and disrupt markets. The combination of Automation Anywhere and Microsoft Azure creates an intelligent digital workplace, where software bots operate with maximum efficiency and accuracy enabling enterprises to unlock the value of intelligent automation in the cloud."

John Cottongim, Director of Automation, Mars:

"Leveraging Automation Anywhere in combination with Microsoft Azure's Infrastructure-as-a-service and cognitive capabilities allows Mars to move with speed to deliver greater business value and improved customer experience across our organization."

Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Cloud and Business Microsoft Business Applications and Industry:

"Digital transformation has revolutionized the modern office. Microsoft is one of the leaders of this revolution, and we're excited to partner with Automation Anywhere as they take digital office technology to the next level. Automation Anywhere's vision aligns with ours, which is to infuse data and intelligence into all of its products, applications, services and experiences."

Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere:

"Organizations are seeing the multiple benefits of RPA – allowing companies to become more efficient, reducing costs through automation and freeing up employees to focus on what they do best – to be creative and innovate. Our expanded relationship with Microsoft will help more businesses achieve these advantages much faster."

Microsoft will feature Automation Anywhere's automation products in its Executive Briefing Centers (EBCs), around the globe. This will allow customers to see hands-on demonstrations of Microsoft products as they are enabled by Automation Anywhere technology.

