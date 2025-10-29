Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’355 0.0%  SPI 17’101 0.1%  Dow 47’706 0.3%  DAX 24’273 0.0%  Euro 0.9274 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’730 0.5%  Gold 4’021 2.1%  Bitcoin 90’021 0.5%  Dollar 0.7966 0.4%  Öl 64.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
OpenAI und NVIDIA-Aktie: Eigene Chips könnten NVIDIA-Preise um bis zu 30 Prozent unterbieten
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
Santander-Aktie im Plus: Starkes US-Geschäft sorgt für sechstes Rekordquartal
Vor dem Fed-Beschluss: So steht es um Franken, Euro und Dollar
Ausblick: Caterpillar zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...

Automatic Data Processing Aktie 910042 / US0530151036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 12:18:09

Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Automatic Data Processing
221.69 CHF -0.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.013 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $956.3 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.013 billion or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.175 billion from $4.832 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.013 Bln. vs. $956.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.49 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.175 Bln vs. $4.832 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?