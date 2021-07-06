Automated Teller Machine Market|Evolving Opportunities with Diebold Nixdorf Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.| Technavio

|
Technavio has been monitoring the automated teller machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automated teller machine market 2021-2025 market is expected to have negative & inferior growth. Technavio can aid you in understanding the impact of the pandemic on supply chain operations, the effect of the changes in government regulations on the market, and the new product launching strategies of the key market participants.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation, which is the leading segment in the market?
The offsite ATM segment was the leading ATM deployment segment in 2020.
- What is the major driver in the market?
Increase in the number of mobile ATMs is the key driver in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market rate is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%.
- How big is the APAC market?
48% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., NCR Corp., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., and The Digicon Group are some of the major market participants.
The multifunctionality features in ATMs, increase in the number of mobile ATMs, and growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automated Teller Machine Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Offsite ATM
- Onsite ATM
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44212
Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automated teller machine market report covers the following areas:
- Automated Teller Machine Market Size
- Automated Teller Machine Market Trends
- Automated Teller Machine Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automated teller machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automated teller machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automated teller machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated teller machine market vendors
