Automated Extraction Equipment Leader, Python Extraction Systems, Rebrands to Mach Technologies

DETROIT, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Python Extraction Systems, a leader in automated ethanol extraction equipment, rebrands company to Mach Technologies. Mach Technologies is an innovative, aggressive, and technology driven company focused on specialized equipment and technology for the hemp and cannabis oil extraction market. Under the new brand, Mach Technologies, the team is excited to announce the expansion of the research and development team, along with the expansion of the technology, equipment, and process engineering group, along with sales and technical service. Mach Technologies engineers and manufactures all their equipment and technology in their vertically integrated facility in Michigan.

"The rebrand is really exciting for us because it marks a great expansion phase for our company. Our original company, Python Extraction Systems was built around an amazing and innovative product, our EES Automated Ethanol Extraction System, but we quickly grew much past our initial product, and aggressively developed and really focused on technologies for the hemp and cannabis extraction industry, so the re brand into a technology company was necessary and an exciting move for us," said Rob Wirtz, President and Co-Founder of Mach Technologies.

With the announcement of the rebrand of the company, Mach Technologies is launching both the EES-X product line, and the M-Series equipment. The EES-X is an innovated, small scale system which utilizes the proprietary technology developed in their EES-1000 & EES-3000 automated ethanol extraction systems which include ethanol chilling, extraction, drying, recirculation, and filtration. The EES-X system is controlled by a single operator interface, and uses the latest controls for industry leading automation, and process efficiencies, and incorporates all 5 processes (ethanol chilling, extraction, drying, recirculation, and filtration) into a single, integrated system. The EES-X can be configured to process as low as 40 LBS of biomass in an 8-hour shift, up to 300 LBS of biomass in an 8-hour shift.

The other exciting news is the announcement of the M-Series product line. The M-Series product line offer individual, stand-alone pieces of process equipment, which can be operated on their own for a lower price point equipment line, which has the ability to be upgraded to the EES Series in the future. The M-Series includes stand-alone ethanol chilling systems, centrifuge extraction machines, and filtration systems which can be purchased as stand-alone machines to be used in existing processes. "The M Series is a great option to allow companies to enter the market at a lower capital investment, with still giving them the flexibility and modular component to allow them to grow and automate easily in the future," said Jason Wirtz, Co-Founder of Mach Technologies.

Mach Technologies is heavily focused on the development of technology for the hemp and cannabis industry that is automated, efficient, easy to use, and safe. "We specialize in complete turnkey extraction facility buildouts, starting with biomass and can set up customers to produce nearly any end product desired and we have a lot of very exciting and innovations to release to the industry in the later parts of 2020 and are very excited to help advance this industry forward," said John W. Wirtz, II, Co-Founder of Mach Technologies.

Mach Technologies is a Michigan based company with a global footprint, who specializes in automated, turnkey ethanol extraction technology for the hemp and cannabis extraction market for both large and small processers with systems starting at about 8 LBS per batch to upwards of 40,000 LBS per day. Mach offers complete turnkey facility buildouts including equipment and processes, equipment installation, training, compliance, and long-term support.

