Automate.io rated as the #1 iPaaS platform on ease of use.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automate.io, a leading workflow automation platform has been rated as the easiest to use iPaaS platform by G2.com, Inc., in their iPaaS Summer 2021 report.

Automate.io has attained the top spot after beating 172 iPaaS platforms based on their usability score. This is in addition to Automate.io maintaining its leadership position in the iPaaS category for four consecutive quarters from Fall 2020 to Summer 2021.

"At Automate.io, we believe that work automation should be part of the culture of any modern organization today. Therefore, we set out to build the world's easiest iPaaS platform that even non-technical users can use to connect their work apps and create complex workflow automations. G2 rating us #1 on the usability index is a testament to this," says Ashok Gudibandla, CEO of Automate.io.

One of the factors that contribute to Automate.io being rated as the easiest to use platform is their drag and drop interface. Automate.io is the only iPaaS player that allows businesses to set up even complex workflows by simply dragging and dropping the data from one app to another. "The UI & UX is by far the most intuitive VS Zapier, Integromat & others," said Harry O, in his G2 review .

More than 40,000 businesses, including many Fortune 500 trust Automate.io to connect their business apps and keep their everyday data in sync. This indicates that businesses now prefer switching to cloud-hosted and easy-to-use iPaaS platforms. Modern iPaaS platforms like Automate.io enable businesses to set up complex workflows in minutes, compared to the traditional on-premise IT-heavy solutions that take weeks to set up.

Learn how Automate.io helps businesses become more agile and productive .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology used in their businesses. It leverages more than 1,000,000+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. https://www.g2.com

About Automate.io

Automate.io is the world's easiest iPaaS and workflow automation platform. It helps businesses automate repetitive work by integrating their cloud applications — making them more efficient and best-in-class.

