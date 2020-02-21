STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has today filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



The Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on Autoliv's corporate website autoliv.com. Autoliv also published its Sustainability Report today, which is available on autoliv.com.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, Tel +46-(0)8-587-206-71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8-587-206-14

Corporate Communications: Stina Thorman, Tel +46-(0)8-587-206-50

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 6.30 pm CET on February 21, 2020.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-publishes-2019-annual-report-on-form-10-k-and-sustainability-report,c3042097

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3042097/1198664.pdf The full report (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/751/3042097/a4821d22fa15bda0.pdf Press release (PDF

SOURCE Autoliv