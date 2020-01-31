Autoliv Performs First Crash Test of an E-scooter Airbag

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, today announced that it has completed the first unique crash test with a concept airbag for e-scooters. Initial results indicate the e-scooter airbag reduces injuries to an e-scooter rider's head and chest. This is the next step in a focused and continued effort to provide safety solutions within the area of micromobility.

The roads and sidewalks in the world's cities are shared by pedestrians, cars and bicycles, and more recently new micromobility means of transportation such as e-scooters. As the number of e-scooters rapidly grows in many cities so does the need to provide safety systems for those using them.

"In a world where there are still too many casualties in the transport system, and when society is evolving rapidly to new ways of mobility, Autoliv is researching new solutions to make the journey safer to anyone's destination. This first e-scooter test is a good example of the commitment of Autoliv to save more lives, exploring new solutions for one of the new ways of mobility," says Jordi Lombarte, Autoliv CTO.

"In the unfortunate event where a collision occurs between an e-scooter and a vehicle, the tested airbag solution will reduce the collision force to the head and other parts of the body. The ambition to evaluate protection for e-scooters underlines Autoliv's strategy to expand beyond occupant safety for light vehicles to safety for mobility and society," says Cecilia Sunnevång, Autoliv Vice President of Research.

The tested concept airbag for e-scooters will complement the Pedestrian Protection Airbag, PPA, previously introduced by Autoliv. Whereas the airbag for e-scooters is mounted on the e-scooter, the PPA is mounted on a vehicle and deploys along the A-pillar/windshield area. This makes it the only airbag to deploy on the outside of a vehicle. Working together, the two airbags offer increased protection for drivers of e-scooters specifically in the case of a head-to-head collision with a vehicle.

Moreover, additional safety solutions within the area of micromobility are currently being evaluated. One example is the integration of e-scooter driving behavior and unique user insights in the Autoliv Safety Score application. The result of these different efforts is a more comprehensive holistic approach to improve safety in an increasingly micromobile society.

The initial development and subsequent first crash test of the airbag for e-scooters has been done by Autoliv. The ambition is however that the continued work with the airbag will be conducted in close cooperation with partners.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties.

Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Inquiries

Media:

Jim Parks

Marketing Director

tel +1-(248)-370-5677

Investors & Analysts:

Anders Trapp

Investor Relations

tel +46-(0)-8-587-206-71

Henrik Kaar

Investor Relations

tel +46-(0)-587-206-14

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-performs-first-crash-test-of-an-e-scooter-airbag,c3024455

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3024455/1185859.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Autoliv