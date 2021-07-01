Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to grow by almost $ 2 Bn in Health Care Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market estimates it to grow by USD 1.98 billion during 2021-2025, with a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (Assay kits and Analyzers), Type (Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics and Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increasing M&As. In addition, the growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The market has been witnessing an increase in the number of industrial consolidations. This can be attributed to the growing focus of manufacturers on expanding their portfolio and integrating the latest technologies with existing platforms and assays. For instance, in November 2019, Abreos Biosciences partnered with LifeAssays AB to develop diagnostic kits for various diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Such M&As among vendors are expected to drive the growth of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers specific protein testing for enabling diagnosis and monitoring of immune system conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

bioMerieux SA

The company offers VIDAS beta 2 Microglobulin, an automated test for the quantitative measurement in human serum or plasma and urine using the ELFA technique.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers Anti-CCP EIA. It is an enzyme immunoassay for the detection of autoantibodies associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Danaher Corp.

The company offers UniCel DxI 800 a fully automated system that provides fast and accurate results with chemiluminescent technology.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company offers Elecsys Anti-TSHRl, Cobas 4000 analyser series, and Cobas 4000 analyser series for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Assay kits - size and forecast 2020-2025

Analyzers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

