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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

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04.06.2026 02:47:16

Autodesk Announces Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Web Services

Amazon
198.04 CHF -1.47%
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(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS. This partnership is designed to advance cloud-based solutions that empower customers to design, build, and operate more efficiently at scale.

Beginning in the second quarter of Autodesk's fiscal year, Autodesk products will be available for purchase through AWS Marketplace. This rollout starts with Fusion for Product Design and Fusion Manage, offering AWS customers streamlined procurement and billing options while honoring existing AWS Private Pricing Agreements.

The collaboration also focuses on accelerating innovation across Autodesk's cloud platform. By leveraging AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, Autodesk aims to support increasingly complex design and manufacturing workflows. Customers will benefit from flexible infrastructure, faster time to value, and improved performance, agility, and insights across the entire project lifecycle.

Additionally, the partnership opens new opportunities for customers and partners within the AWS ecosystem. Matterport, a shared partner of both companies, highlighted how the agreement enhances integration between its spatial data platform and Autodesk workflows, delivering a more seamless experience for joint customers.

Through this collaboration, Autodesk and AWS are helping organizations modernize workflows, improve collaboration, and scale with confidence.

ADSK closed Wednesday's regular trading at $229.60 down $7.06 or 2.98%.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3998 19.03.2027 154025218
Long 12.4944 19.03.2027 155498690
Long 399.8214 18.06.2026 155880702
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1397 10.42 144993072
Long 10.2518 6.11 155497102
Long 26.6548 1.37 155884389
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.2472 12.64 155494531
Short 7.6889 9.92 156221040
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -18.80 48959732
Long 10 -8.65 152897146
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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