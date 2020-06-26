AutoCanada Announces Voting Results

EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on June 25, 2020. A total of 13,246,494 common shares (representing 48.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The following nominees were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Paul Antony 13,082,211 99.20% 105,779 0.80% Dennis DesRosiers 12,759,133 96.75% 428,857 3.25% Stephen Green 12,749,528 96.68% 438,462 3.32% Barry James 13,165,875 99.83% 22,115 0.17% Maryann Keller 13,143,416 99.66% 44,574 0.34% Elias Olmeta 13,159,185 99.78% 28,805 0.22% Michael Rawluk 13,176,785 99.92% 11,205 0.08%

