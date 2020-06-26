|
26.06.2020 02:15:00
AutoCanada Announces Voting Results
EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on June 25, 2020. A total of 13,246,494 common shares (representing 48.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The following nominees were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Paul Antony
13,082,211
99.20%
105,779
0.80%
Dennis DesRosiers
12,759,133
96.75%
428,857
3.25%
Stephen Green
12,749,528
96.68%
438,462
3.32%
Barry James
13,165,875
99.83%
22,115
0.17%
Maryann Keller
13,143,416
99.66%
44,574
0.34%
Elias Olmeta
13,159,185
99.78%
28,805
0.22%
Michael Rawluk
13,176,785
99.92%
11,205
0.08%
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 63 franchised dealerships, comprised of 26 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, and Honda branded vehicles. In 2019, our dealerships sold approximately 71,000 vehicles and processed approximately 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,047 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.
Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.
SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.
