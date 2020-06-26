26.06.2020 02:15:00

AutoCanada Announces Voting Results

EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual Meeting held on June 25, 2020. A total of 13,246,494 common shares (representing 48.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The following nominees were duly elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Paul Antony

13,082,211

99.20%

105,779

0.80%

Dennis DesRosiers

12,759,133

96.75%

428,857

3.25%

Stephen Green

12,749,528

96.68%

438,462

3.32%

Barry James

13,165,875

99.83%

22,115

0.17%

Maryann Keller

13,143,416

99.66%

44,574

0.34%

Elias Olmeta

13,159,185

99.78%

28,805

0.22%

Michael Rawluk

13,176,785

99.92%

11,205

0.08%

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 63 franchised dealerships, comprised of 26 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Smart, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, and Honda branded vehicles. In 2019, our dealerships sold approximately 71,000 vehicles and processed approximately 900,000 service and collision repair orders in our 1,047 service bays generating revenue in excess of $3 billion.

Additional information about AutoCanada Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.autocan.ca.

