20.05.2020 16:10:00

Autobell® Car Wash Proudly Opens Johns Island, SC Location; Offering Free Interior Disinfecting service to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Autobell® store, located at 3661 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC, will hold their grand opening unlike any other store in the company's 51-year history – during a global pandemic. The company's leadership feels it's a vital move given their response to COVID-19, shifting focus from primarily car washing, to providing a hospital-grade, EPA-registered vehicle Interior Disinfectant service to help flatten the coronavirus curve. 

Joining the fight against COVID-19, Autobell® Car Wash have disinfected more than 200,000 vehicles across 83 locations in teh southeast since mid-March.

While finalizing construction on the new facility on Johns Island, Autobell® was busy bringing their new Interior Disinfectant service to their locations throughout the southeast in a matter of weeks. This service was previously planned for Fall, but the company took swift action to bring it to market at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.  Since Autobell® instituted the service in mid-March, they have provided disinfectant to more than 230,000 vehicles. 

"This location is an important addition to the Charleston-area because our service is one way to stay vigilant in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by using a disinfectant on your car's interior," said, Carl Howard, COO of Autobell® Car Wash, Inc. "This is a crucial time in our country, and businesses like Autobell® have to step up to win the fight against this terrible virus." 

The Interior Disinfectant service will eventually become an optional a la carte service, but is currently provided free with the purchase of an interior cleaning to all customers, as well as a free service without purchase for first responders and government workers with a government-issued ID.   

In keeping with the company's commitment to the environment, the Johns Island store was built using an AquaBio system, with the ability to reclaim and purify up to 100% of wash water, with an output quality better than most utilities. Autobell offers a variety of interior and exterior services as part of their business model. 

ABOUT AUTOBELL®  
Charlotte, NC-based Autobell®Car Wash is America's fifth-largest car wash company, with 87 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland. Founded in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard Sr., the company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and remains privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Autobell® employs more than 3,000 team members and washes approximately 5 million cars annually.  For more information, visit autobell.com.  
 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autobell-car-wash-proudly-opens-johns-island-sc-location-offering-free-interior-disinfecting-service-to-help-slow-the-spread-of-covid-19-301062740.html

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 477.70
2.16 %
Sika 175.60
2.06 %
Givaudan 3’476.00
2.03 %
SGS 2’216.00
1.51 %
Alcon 59.48
1.36 %
Swiss Life Hldg 319.70
-0.96 %
CS Group 8.14
-1.00 %
Swiss Re 61.44
-1.22 %
Nestle 104.10
-1.27 %
Zurich Insur Gr 283.10
-1.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:13
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10:11
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10:00
Norway"s Krone Tracks Commodity Exports
08:23
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Roche-Aktie unbewegt: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine Verluste im Handelsverlauf weitgehend wettmachen und zeigt sich nun kaum verändert zum vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Mittwoch sogar zu. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB