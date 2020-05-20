Autobell® Car Wash Proudly Opens Johns Island, SC Location; Offering Free Interior Disinfecting service to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Autobell® store, located at 3661 Savannah Hwy, Johns Island, SC, will hold their grand opening unlike any other store in the company's 51-year history – during a global pandemic. The company's leadership feels it's a vital move given their response to COVID-19, shifting focus from primarily car washing, to providing a hospital-grade, EPA-registered vehicle Interior Disinfectant service to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

While finalizing construction on the new facility on Johns Island, Autobell® was busy bringing their new Interior Disinfectant service to their locations throughout the southeast in a matter of weeks. This service was previously planned for Fall, but the company took swift action to bring it to market at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. Since Autobell® instituted the service in mid-March, they have provided disinfectant to more than 230,000 vehicles.

"This location is an important addition to the Charleston-area because our service is one way to stay vigilant in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by using a disinfectant on your car's interior," said, Carl Howard, COO of Autobell® Car Wash, Inc. "This is a crucial time in our country, and businesses like Autobell® have to step up to win the fight against this terrible virus."

The Interior Disinfectant service will eventually become an optional a la carte service, but is currently provided free with the purchase of an interior cleaning to all customers, as well as a free service without purchase for first responders and government workers with a government-issued ID.

In keeping with the company's commitment to the environment, the Johns Island store was built using an AquaBio system, with the ability to reclaim and purify up to 100% of wash water, with an output quality better than most utilities. Autobell offers a variety of interior and exterior services as part of their business model.

ABOUT AUTOBELL ®

Charlotte, NC-based Autobell® Car Wash is America's fifth-largest car wash company, with 87 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland. Founded in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard Sr., the company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and remains privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Autobell® employs more than 3,000 team members and washes approximately 5 million cars annually. For more information, visit autobell.com.



