15.03.2020 16:10:00

Auto Guide 2020: Why Teen Drivers Should Attend Defensive Driving Courses

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teen drivers are generally considered high-risk and asked to pay really expensive premiums. However, teens who graduate approved defensive driving courses can get better rates. After graduating, use free car insurance quotes and compare the new rates.

Attending defensive driving courses provides the following benefits:

  • Learning the fundamentals. A defensive driving course will help the teen to learn the traffic rules in a systemic way.
  • Builds confidence. The first time behind the wheel can be a scary and stressful experience for a teen. Practicing in a safe environment will make the teen more confident in his abilities as he/she learns all off this with the help of an experienced instructor.
  • Shows them the risks. It is important for teen drivers to be aware of driving risks. Being too nervous is dangerous, but if the teen is not nervous at all, it means he is not aware of how risky driving is. In this course, the teen will learn how dangerous driving is and the risks involved. Ways to avoid certain risks will also be presented.
  • Learning the consequences. In this program, for example, teens will learn about the effects of driving under influence (DUI). With so many lives involved, the teen has to learn how to take responsibility for his/her safety and the safety of others.
  • Practice time in a safe, supervised environment. Asking questions and learning techniques from qualified instructors help develop their skills and builds up confidence.
  • Learn state laws. Traffic laws are not exactly the same in each state. Depending on which state her/she is taking the course, that state laws will be presented.
  • Cheaper car insurance. Teen drivers are usually placed in the high-risk insurance category, and they have to pay a lot for their insurance. Graduating a defensive driving course will make the insurer to lower the car insurance rates.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, free quotes and money-saving tips, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org

Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

