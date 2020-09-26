26.09.2020 14:45:00

Auto China 2020: Hyundai Motor Shares Game-Changing Electrification Vision Driving Its Smart Mobility Transformation

  • Through various product premieres and displays at Auto China 2020, Hyundai shares game-changing electrification vision
  • Hyundai's RM20e racing midship sports car makes world premiere at Auto China 2020, signifying the electric-based high-performance potential of the N brand
  • Prophecy concept EV further demonstrates Hyundai's ambitions for EVs
  • All-new Tucson and all-new Elantra makes debut to Chinese customers along with Elantra N TCR, Palisade and many other models

SEOUL, South Korea and BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 16th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020), Beijing Hyundai Motor Company shares its game-changing electrification vision that is driving its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. At the show, Hyundai premieres its RM20e electric racing midship sports car prototype, Elantra N TCR and Prophecy concept EV model, demonstrating the reach of its EV ambitions. All-new Tucson as well as all-new Elantra also make their debuts to Chinese customers.

RM20e is the first high-performance electric sports car Hyundai has developed, utilizing its industry-leading electric powertrain. Started in 2012, Hyundai embarked on a project called RM (Racing Midship) to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies for future N models. Since the project's initiation, RM models have undergone extensive road testing to validate newly developed technologies, evaluate their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent applications on future N models.

Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Hyundai Motor Group's electrification vision through a virtual presentation. "It is our responsibility to save the planet, so that future generations can thrive in a clean environment," said President Biermann. "To achieve the goal of clean mobility, Hyundai has secured the capacity to develop all types of eco-friendly vehicles, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles using Hyundai's own technologies."

Hyundai's booth at the motor show also features its Prophecy concept EV that captures the brand's electrification direction, which makes its China debut at the Beijing Motor Show. Hyundai is also promoting its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand that is central to its 'Strategy 2025' electrification roadmap.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281983/200925_2020_hyundai.jpg

FONTE Hyundai Motor

