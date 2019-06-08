Autism Speaks Canada's annual Walk comes to Waterloo this Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, presented by Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada

Autism Speaks Canada invites friends and neighbours to their annual walk on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, 101 Father David Bauer Dr, Waterloo ON. Registration opens at 10am with the Walk starting at 11am.

TORONTO, June 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The 8th annual Autism Speaks Canada Walk takes place this Sunday, June 9, at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, 101 Father David Bauer Dr, Waterloo. The event brings together families, individuals, friends, coworkers and communities to celebrate with one another and raise funds and awareness for individuals with autism and their families. Under the theme 'Powered by Love', the walk is expected to attract 400 people in Waterloo.

"Our walks directly impact the lives of individuals and families," said Jill Farber, executive director for Autism Speaks Canada. "We are so grateful for the work of our volunteers and the support we've received from our partners and friends, including Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada. Through these walks and their in-store campaigns, Toy"R"Us Canada plays a pivotal role in helping us improve access to important resources and services for families. We couldn't ask for a better partner."

Held in numerous cities across Canada, Autism Speaks Canada Walks is the signature fundraising program for Autism Speaks Canada. Since the first walk, they have raised more than $13.6 million in support of enhancing lives today and building a spectrum of solution for tomorrow for individuals with autism and their families.

Walkers are encouraged to raise funds and enjoy the day complete with family-fun activities, quiet zone, an ASC Connect resource fair and, of course, the three kilometer walk. All participants who raise $150 or more will receive a commemorative Tommy Hilfiger 2019 ASC WALK T-shirt.

Other Walk sponsors include Cineplex, Kernels Extraordinary Popcorn and in Waterloo sponsors include our Local Presenting Partner Equitable Life of Canada, 91.5 The Beat Hit Music Station and 107.5 Dave Rocks. The local lunch sponsors for the Waterloo walk includes Pillars and Gibson's No Frills

For a complete list of Autism Speaks Canada Walks taking place throughout the country, including those taking place, visit www.ASCWalk.ca



About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada:

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd ("Toys "R" Us Canada")

Since 1984, Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its 82 stores across Canada, its Toybox pop-up store in Guelph, Ontario and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

