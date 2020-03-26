Autism Prevalence is Now 1 in 54, Signifying the Seventh Increase in Prevalence Rates Reported by the CDC Since 2000

IRVINE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA) shared the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, autism prevalence has taken another jump in the wrong direction. A once rare disability in 1970 at 1 to 2 in every 10,000 U.S. children has continued to rise to 1 in 54 U.S. children. Since 2000, this is the seventh increase in the autism prevalence rate as released by the CDC in their "Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network" (ADDM) report.

"Since TACA started over 20 years ago, there have been nine autism prevalence numbers announced by the CDC. With each increase, I think this number will provoke more people to care," said Lisa Ackerman, Founder and Executive Director of TACA. "This prevalence rate means even more parents are being told their child has autism. When a family receives an autism diagnosis, there is a huge learning curve when it comes to therapies, medical intervention, educational services, legal issues, financial ramifications, and the need for emotional support. A prevalence rate of 1 in 54 can no longer be ignored. Families are counting on us to act and support them. We cannot continue to overlook this epidemic."

Autism is so prevalent today that almost every U.S. citizen has someone in their direct family who is affected by autism, they know someone with autism, or they know a family who is affected by autism.

Autism Fast Facts:

From the 2020 report, based off of data collected from eleven states in 2016:

1 in 54 eight-year-old children have an autism diagnosis



The 2020 estimate (based off of data collected in 2016), is approximately 175 percent higher than baseline estimates established in 2000



Boys were more than four times as likely to be identified with autism than girls



Five percent of eight-year-old (1 in 20) boys in New Jersey were identified with autism

were identified with autism Over 95 percent of children with autism have co-occurring conditions, the average having 4.9 conditions. Common comorbidities in autism include epilepsy, gastrointestinal issues, sleep disturbances, immune dysfunction, and more.

The U.S. autism annual cost is $238 billion dollars and is projected to rise to $461 billion by 2025.

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting families affected by autism. With 1 in 54 children in the United States diagnosed with autism, support for families is needed now more than ever before. TACA's goal is to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism with the goal of independence and/or recovery.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, CA with staff and volunteers working across the country serving over 72,000 individuals and adding 600 new families every month. TACA offers: Coffee Talks – free educational meetings, webinars, parent mentor program, an online Hope and Help support group, two annual National Autism Conferences hosted on the west and east coasts and a free 200-page Autism Journey Guide given to new families at events. TACA has a social media presence of over 350,000 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Given the Coronavirus crisis facing the world TACA has resources for families living with autism seeking information and support: https://tacanowblog.com/2020/03/13/coronavirus-and-students-with-autism/

