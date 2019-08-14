14.08.2019 23:35:00

Authors invited to Capitol region's premier holiday book event

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute is accepting applications to participate in its 42nd annual Book Fair and Authors' Night on November 1, 2019. The evening celebrates all things literary and gives authors a chance to discuss and sell their work during the Capitol region's premier holiday book event.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Authors who have published a book since November 2018 are invited to apply to sell their work during the Fair, which attracts hundreds of guests annually. The evening will begin with a reception for authors, followed by time to mingle and connect with patrons. Complete applications must be submitted by Aug. 30. Selected authors will be notified in September. Applications are available here.

In addition to being an incredible opportunity for bibliophiles to meet their favorite authors and to pick up gifts for the avid readers in their lives, the Book Fair raises funds for Journalism Institute. The Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

The Institute is partnering with landmark local bookseller Politics & Prose for the event, to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the National Press Club headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. Tickets are $5 for NPC and Politics & Prose members; $10 for the public. Tickets will be sold at the door and online. Purchase your ticket today.

A complete list of the book selection and featured authors will be announced on pressclubinstitute.org at the end of September.

Please note: No outside books or other author and book paraphernalia are allowed into the Fair. All books must be purchased onsite.

For more information on the 42nd annual Book Fair or the author application process, please contact Beth Francesco at bfrancesco@press.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PRESS CLUB JOURNALISM INSTITUTE

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. As the non-profit of the National Press Club, the Institute serves as a beacon for journalism in the public interest.

Press contact:  Beth Francesco, Director of Operations, National Press Club Journalism Institute, bfrancesco@press.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authors-invited-to-capitol-regions-premier-holiday-book-event-300902017.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Nachrichten

