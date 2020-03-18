Authors Angelica Gonzalez and Christina Sendiña Garbati's newly released "Restored" is a practical guide to overcoming eating disorders with God's help

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Restored: A Biblical Healing Journey from Your Eating Disorder to Freedom": a practical and highly effective faith-based guide to overcoming eating disorders. "Restored: A Biblical Healing Journey from Your Eating Disorder to Freedom" is the creation of published authors, Angelica Gonzalez, MSEd, LMHC and Christina Sendiña Garbati, MS, LMHC private practice therapists.

The authors state: "God is the ultimate healer and creator, and we believe that through God's power He will lead you on a personal journey that can heal your heart, mind, and body to wholeness and peace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelica Gonzalez, MSEd, LMHC and Christina Sendiña Garbati's MS, LMHC new book invites readers on a creative biblical journey to freedom from eating disorders.

The book provides creative opportunities that guide readers through a four-step process that is both user-friendly and highly effective. Regardless of artistic ability, it allows anyone to participate in this journey to wellness and through the use of art, music, and journaling, individuals can use the book to explore their thoughts and feelings about their heart, mind, spirit, and body within a spiritual context.

