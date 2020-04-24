AuthorDigital Announces $5.5M Deal and Strategic Partnership With Super!com to Launch Innovative IP Development Studio Adept Games

SEATTLE, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthorDigital, an independent game company co-founded by Serena and Jason Robar with Bill Roper, announced today the creation of a new IP development studio Adept Games (www.adept.games); the new project is launched within the strategic investment partnership with Super!com ( www.super.com ), an international $50M AUM specialized game fund.



A $5.5M deal will help Super!com strengthen its position in the U.S. market, while AuthorDigital will implement its visionary approach, merging ideas, technology and design into Adept Games' state-of-art products for players worldwide.

Bill Roper, who helped create some of the game industry's best-selling titles, guides Adept Games as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) in establishing and designing a new and original franchise. Serena Robar leads the team as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) guarding the people and processes vital to forging successful teams. Jason Robar serves the group as Chief Product Officer (CPO) helping teams to deliver on the promise of connecting players and making fun games. The principles of guiding, guarding, and serving the team are the key leadership values of the company.



Oleg Sambikin, Nikita Vladimirov, Nikolay Bondarenko, and Anna Grigorieva are the core team members of Super!com, all veterans of the video game industry previously involved in such projects as 4Game (Lineage2) and GameNet (Black Desert Online).

"We've spent the past few months assembling the core of a veteran game company," said Bill. "Many of us have worked with each other several times before, so it's been like getting a great band back together. We're also excited to bring on and learn from a wide spectrum of young, new voices. This puts us in a fantastic place to accelerate design and development while looking for a few more great people to round out the company."

"We chose the name 'Adept Games' because we wanted to convey how talented the team is at doing something that isn't easy - transmuting ideas, technology and art into fun," added Jason. "The team has an average of 20 years of game industry experience. Everyone has something to contribute from their background. Adepts learn from both their greatest successes and their most painful failures and even from those amazing projects that never got to see the light of day."

"We are starting conversations with partners and publishers about the innovative way we are approaching the next generation platforms and how our games will connect players to have more fun together," said Serena. "We're looking for the best partnerships we can find to bring our ideas to light."

Adept Games is co-founded by Super!com, an international corporation combining a publisher and a specialized fund for video game developers with $50M AUM.

Established by video game industry veterans, Super!com owns a portfolio of gametech products, offering an effortless market entry and solving many technological pains of a game developer, including production, legal support, licensing, and financial issues that do often accompany a game's international distribution and promotion.

"Super!com is proud to become a part of this brand new beautiful story along with the world-renowned AuthorDigital team," said Oleg Sambikin, Super!com CEO. "We're sure that, sharing a very common vision for the future of game development, Adept Games will channel our unique vision and tech expertise to win the hearts of players of all generations all over the globe.

We are also happy to announce a new Super!com joint marketing office in Seattle backed by AuthorDigital, this is a big step towards seamless cooperation within our newborn alliance."

"We're extremely thankful that a company like Super!com wants to be a part of the vision we have for connecting players and investing in an original brand for the next decade or more. It's really a dream come true for any developer," said Bill. "With the support of a reliable and fair partner, we're being empowered to create something new. And we'll be unveiling more details about the franchise and the games soon."

The new website for the game studio can be found at: www.adept.games . More information about AuthorDigital can be found at www.authordigital.com .

Information on Super!com as a fund, publisher, as well as gametech portfolio can be found at www.super.com

