03.08.2020 06:00:00

Author Will Thieman's new book "Come Back Home" is a riveting tale of love and fidelity amid the tumult and heartbreak of World War II

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Will Thieman, an Ohio native and history buff who enjoys traveling around the world when he is not writing, has published his new book "Come Back Home": a stirring romance that brings the drama, terror, and pride of 1940s-era America to life and keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

"Come Back Home" is a gripping tale about two young people who become engulfed in the toil of World War II. Walter Wilson meets Abby Walker during the summer of 1943. They fall in love, but there are two huge obstacles that could shatter their romance. First, Abby comes from an upper-class family, whereas Walter is born into the middle class. As a result, Abby's father doesn't want the relationship to blossom. He doesn't believe that Walter is good enough for his daughter and would prefer for her to date someone from the upper class. Abby's father will do what he can to ensure the relationship ceases to exist. Second, the United States has been dragged to war in Europe and the Pacific. Walter is young, patriotic, and naive and wants to fight for his country. This drive to fight overseas certainly has the chance to destroy the love between Abby Walker and Walter Wilson.

Timing and circumstances couldn't be worse for Abby and Walter. World War II has wrecked the lives of many people. This is a story about two young people and how they navigate their love for each other during one of the most trying times in history.

Published by Page Publishing, Will Thieman's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid romantic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Come Back Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

