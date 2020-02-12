+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 08:00:00

Author Tracy Alexis, PhD's 'Interstitial Cystitis: A Personal Journey of COMPLETE Healing!' launches its marketing campaign

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tracy Alexis, PhD is one of the "lucky ones" as it relates to an obscure disease traditional medicine knows little about, yet considers incurable. She has been free of all Interstitial Cystitis (IC) and fibromyalgia symptoms for over five years and is regarded as a medical Super-Hero! With the desire to bless and help other IC sufferers, she introduces her book, "Interstitial Cystitis: A Personal Journey of COMPLETE Healing!" (published by and available through Balboa Press).

This scientific self-help book captures her arduous journey to COMPLETE healing. It provides readers with the non-traditional tools she incorporated daily for self-directed healing, and shares how-to tips and templates for identifying, documenting and appealing sub-standard medical care. Dr. Alexis also gives suggestions on implementing changes in one's lifestyle which can lead to IC (and fibromyalgia) healing. Dr. Alexis wrote the book to cater to both health care professionals and the general public, as the book is written in a way that both can understand.

Current health statistics reveal that "approximately 10% of the world's population is diagnosed with IC and this book provides readers with viable options for self-directed healing," Alexis informs her readers.

One of several physician endorsements of "Interstitial Cystitis: A Personal Journey of COMPLETE Healing!" states that this book is a milestone in the evolution and treatment of an incurable disease and can serve as a "how-to" template for anyone confronting critical health issues. Another endorsement states, "I predict this story will motivate, inspire and hopefully, transform the lives of patients and medical professionals alike." To know more about the book, or to order your copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/Interstitial-Cystitis-Personal-Journey-Complete-ebook/dp/B07YFP52H9.

"Interstitial Cystitis: A Personal Journey of COMPLETE Healing!"
By Tracy Alexis, PhD
Hardcover | 5.5x8.5 in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982232245
Softcover | 5.5x8.5 in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982232221
E-Book | 146 pages | ISBN 9781982232238
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Tracy Alexis, PhD, is an Interstitial Cystitis (IC), fibromyalgia, and breast cancer survivor. Her formal background and education is in industrial/organizational psychology. From 2015 through 2019 and beyond, Dr. Alexis' life has been lived completely free of all IC and fibromyalgia symptoms. To schedule individual consults or to engage Dr. Alexis professionally for medical panel or patient panel participation, please visit drtracyalexis.com or email: drtracyalexis@gmail.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

 

SOURCE Tracy Alexis, PhD

