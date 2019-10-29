+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Author Tonya Keenan's new book "Nightmare in the Pines" is a gripping drama set in motion after a battered woman was found on a riverbank with no memory of her past

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tonya Keenan, a lifelong writer currently residing with her wife, Julianne, her stepson, Ian, and their fur babies in a small town outside of Austin, Texas, has completed her new book "Nightmare in the Pines": a spellbinding mystery centered on the hunt for a depraved predator who kept a young girl captive for at least a decade prior to her escape.

Lauren Hall is a small-town girl with big dreams. She is a hero to the people of River Junction. As the acting detective, she is the one everybody turns to, but when she stumbles upon a woman in need of her help, she realizes that she may not be as powerful as she thought.

When she turns to the FBI for help, it opens up a world of adrenaline and admiration. She finds herself searching for something more than just a killer.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Tonya Keenan's engrossing book is a must-read for fans of detective fiction.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Nightmare in the Pines" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

