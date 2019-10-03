+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Author T.E. Hays's new book "Defending Daedalus" is an engrossing drama depicting a complicated relationship between a successful war hero and his accomplished grown son.

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T.E. Hays, a dyslexic attorney with a doctorate from Cambridge University currently employed as a chemist and living in Texas with his family, has completed his new book "Defending Daedalus": a potent and compelling debut novel.

Hays writes, "It is a terrible flaw in our makeup that we tend to understand least those closest to us. A problem of obstruction, perhaps, our own shadows blocking our view.

Jack Blanchard is a talented, accomplished painter who loves and resents his father for the same reasons. Love condemns resentment, and the resulting guilt paralyzes Jack.

Phil Blanchard is a war hero and successful businessman who loves his son in such a self-conscious way he spends his life trying to achieve a hopelessly high, self-imposed standard so he can feel worthy of expressing that love. This includes running for governor, a foray that plunges both father and son into the tragic comedy that is politics in the American South."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, T.E. Hays's engrossing book is an insightful commentary on the complex relationships between fathers and sons.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Defending Daedalus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

