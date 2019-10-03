Author T.E. Hays's new book "Defending Daedalus" is an engrossing drama depicting a complicated relationship between a successful war hero and his accomplished grown son.

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T.E. Hays, a dyslexic attorney with a doctorate from Cambridge University currently employed as a chemist and living in Texas with his family, has completed his new book "Defending Daedalus": a potent and compelling debut novel.

Hays writes, "It is a terrible flaw in our makeup that we tend to understand least those closest to us. A problem of obstruction, perhaps, our own shadows blocking our view.

Jack Blanchard is a talented, accomplished painter who loves and resents his father for the same reasons. Love condemns resentment, and the resulting guilt paralyzes Jack.

Phil Blanchard is a war hero and successful businessman who loves his son in such a self-conscious way he spends his life trying to achieve a hopelessly high, self-imposed standard so he can feel worthy of expressing that love. This includes running for governor, a foray that plunges both father and son into the tragic comedy that is politics in the American South."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, T.E. Hays's engrossing book is an insightful commentary on the complex relationships between fathers and sons.

