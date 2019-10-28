+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 05:00:00

Author Steve Malone's new book "The Epiphany of Harlan Hoyt" is a riveting thriller weaving a David-and-Goliath confrontation between unlimited power and truth

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Malone is a father, grandfather, avid outdoorsman, and Minnesota native whose life experiences include a stint in the US Navy, a sales career with a territory stretching from Honolulu to London and Duluth to Mexico City, and volunteer baseball and basketball coach. He has completed his new book "The Epiphany of Harlan Hoyt": a fast-paced and compelling story of honor, patriotism, and the extraordinary will of ordinary people to stand up to the evils of unchecked power.

Steve writes, "Navy Captain Pat Kelly was the target for Allan Warren, the world's most popular news anchor; James Warren, the most powerful and ruthless man in the history of the US Congress; and Jennifer Warren, billionaire heiress, who could buy any credibility they needed. Their motives were personal. The opportunity was an espionage scandal at the Office of Naval Intelligence. A televised congressional hearing became a kangaroo court where Kelly's guilt was broadcast in a series of deliberate news leaks designed to roil the nation into righteous anger. They twisted his past to fit the narrative. A tiny group of men and women Pat had helped in his life tried to intercede in this David-versus-Goliath struggle. This was a story in which average citizens, doing their best, clashed with the world's most powerful leaders who had unlimited appetites for more power. What will happen if the target decides to fight back, come what may, with little chance to win or even survive?"

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Steve Malone's engrossing book is a page-turning political thriller that keeps the reader guessing until the stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Epiphany of Harlan Hoyt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
Kryptowährungsgesetz: Chinas Parlament macht Weg für Digitalwährung frei
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero & Co. am Sonntag: So steht es um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
EU-Haushaltskommissar Oettinger will Türkei Flüchtlingshilfen kürzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB